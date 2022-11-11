WATCH: Donegal cancer patient urges Health Minister to improve local cancer services

A Donegal cancer patient has urged the Minister for Health to provide more services at Letterkenny University Hospital.
Clonmany woman Roseena Doherty confronted Health Minister Stephen Donnelly at the officially opening of the new multi-million euro Primary Care Centre in Buncrana this morning.
Mrs Doherty was accompanied by family and friends carrying signs as the Minister arrived for the engagement.
The Inishowen woman is undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with leukaemia in May 2021. The holistic therapist and mum of five underwent a life-saving bone marrow transplant earlier this year.
Since receiving treatment, she has seen the need for more facilities and services in Donegal.
Letterkenny University Hospital currently has one ward with 11 beds to accommodate all haematology and oncology patients in the county.
Mrs Doherty handed the Minister a petition and urged him to provide more funding and services for cancer patients in Donegal.
