Search

09 Oct 2022

An Taoiseach says 'The entire nation is mourning' as he visits Creeslough

Taoiseach Micheál Martin was in Creeslough this evening to see the tragic scene at the Applegreen service station where 10 people lost their lives following an expulsion on Friday afternoon

Reporter:

Chris McNulty and Alan Foley

09 Oct 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, visited the scene of a devastating explosion in Creeslough, where ten people have lost their lives.

On Saturday evening, Mr Martin met with members of the emergency services at the Applegreen service station, where the tragedy unfolded on Friday afternoon.

He said that support services must be made available in the long-term to aid locals in the stunned community. Four men, three women, a teenage boy, a teenage girl and a young girl described as being of ‘primary school age’ were killed in the blast.

A search operation at the scene has concluded and no further casualties have been located. Mr Martin said he was met by ‘deep sadness and a terrible silence’ as he entered the stunned north Donegal town.

'It was like a bomb went off': Creeslough cafe manageress on a haunting Friday

Siobhan Carr and the staff at the Coffee Pod in Creeslough have been giving out a steady stream of supplies for emergency services, volunteers, media and others who have come to the grief-stricken Donegal town

“It is a sad day for Creeslough, but this can be felt the length and breadth of the country,” Mr Martin said. “The entire nation is mourning. It is truly shocking and tragic.”

Mr Martin was accompanied by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue; Councillor Liam Blaney, the Mayor of Donegal; Donegal County Council Chief Executive, John McLaughlin; Senator Niall Blaney; and Councillor Micheál Naughton.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and Sinn Féin Vice President Michelle O’Neill have also arrived in Creeslough. Mr Martin praised the community efforts of the people from Creeslough and neighbouring towns and villages, who worked around the clock.

He said: “Those values of community will hopefully enable people to cope. The very strong community values are so evident here. One is greeted with a terrible silence, reflecting an enormous loss on a scale that no-one can comprehend.”

Emergency services, he said, spoke ‘very lovingly of volunteers in the local community, who worked incredibly long hours at the scene’.

“There is enormous trauma in the community,” he said. “It is by being with the people that we can support this community and work with them. We must make sure that a full range of supports is provided and ensure that they remain for the longer term.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media