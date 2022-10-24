Watch: Ricki Wynne -Runner on the Reek

On June 11th 2022 Leitrim man Ricki Wynne attempted to break the world record for the most meters descended and ascended on foot in a 24 hour period.
In order to achieve this feat Ricki needed to run up and down Croagh Patrick 15 times in a 24 hour period. Ricki used his attempt to raise money for the Irish Motor Neuron Disease Association, raising over €37,000.
A short documentary on his amazing feat has been released on YouTube. The film was directed and produced by Shane Clarke, Conor Cosgrove, and Karl Magee as part of their project for the MSC Emerging Media course at DCU.
In the film 39-year-old Marathon runner Ricki Wynne speaks about why he raised money for the Irish Motor Neuron Disease Association. The documentary speaks to some of Ricki's family and his wife Triona on the day of Ricki's world record at Croagh Patrick, Westport.
