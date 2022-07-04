WATCH: Tommy Bowe talks golf at JP McManus Pro-Am

Former Ireland and Ulster star Tommy Bowe is one of those who is Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort for the JP McManus Pro-AM which is underway.
In addition to watching some of the world's top golfers, Tommy is also part of the Virgin Media TV crew which is broadcasting from Adare for the Pro-Am.
Around 40,000 people are expected in Adare this Monday with similar numbers expected ion Tuesday. Tommy Bowe been speaking to Limerick Live's Frances Watkins.
