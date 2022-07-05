WATCH: Spectators out and about at Adare Manor for Day 2 of the of the JP McManus Pro-Am

Day 2 of the JP McManus Pro-Am is continuing at Adare Manor and thousands of people have descended on the venue in the hope of catching a glimpse of the World's top golfers and celebrities who are taking part.
American golfer Xander Shauffele, who teed-off at 8.40am, continues to lead the professionals while the team event is being led by the Gerry McManus team.
Limerick Live is providing comprehensive coverage online and on social media and reporter Frances Watkins has been speaking to spectators along the ninth hole.
Around 40,000 spectators are expected to attend today and there will be live TV coverage on Virgin Media 2 and Sky Sports from 2pm.
