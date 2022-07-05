WATCH: Adare Manor is World's first golf course to receive prestigious sustainability certification

Adare Manor has become the first golf course in the World to achieve the International Sustainability Standard ISO 20121.

The prestigious accolade, was confirmed by the National Standards Authority of Ireland (NSAI), just prior to the beginning of this week's JP McManus Pro-Am.

The official certificate was presented this Tuesday afternoon and Adare Manor says it is committed to improving sustainability across all aspects of the operation.

ISO 20121 is an international standard for sustainable event management, created by the International Organisation for Standardisation.

It shows that an event or an organisation, such as Adare Manor, can become more socially responsible and reduce its environmental footprint, all while continuing to be financially successful.

John Donlon, who is leading the sustainability drive at Adare Manor, says a five-year plan is now in place to ensure World-class standards will in place by the 2027 - when the venue will host the Ryder Cup.

As part of the sustainability improvement programme, continuous improvement will be implemented year on year in areas including Waste reduction, Improving recycling/reuse, reduction in carbon and plastics footprint and community involvement/education.