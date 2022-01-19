Search

19 Jan 2022

LISTEN: Longford singer in poignant musical tribute to Ashling Murphy

Liam Cosgrove

19 Jan 2022

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

A talented north Longford singer has launched a musical tribute in memory of Offaly schoolteacher Ashling Murphy.

Aughnacliffe's Claire Sheridan released her own version of 'A Woman's Heart' by Eleanor McEvoy via online social media platform Youtube just as the country yesterday stood in unison behind the Murphy family as they bode farewell to the tragic 23-year-old.

Claire has quickly become a musical performer of noteworthy repute, having developed a passion for singing alongside her mother Kathleen and sister Patricia.

Well known covers of 'In the Arms of an Angel' and 'Make you feel my Love' are some of Claire's other, equally distinguished recordings of late.

Her unique take on one of Ireland's best known musical masterpieces is specifically dedicated to the Durrow National School teacher, a young woman who brought so much light and love to her community.

 

 

 

