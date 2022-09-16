Search

16 Sept 2022

Classic day of golf for Laois business

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

16 Sept 2022 12:33 PM

Ireland's only golf course designed by Seve Ballesteros was the venue for the 2022 Laois Chamber Golf Classic.

The weather held up for the event which took place on Thursday, September 14 in The Heritage Golf Resort Killenard, followed by an evening meal in The Heritage Hotel.

Congratulations to Team Cellnex Ireland, Captained by Jason Redmond, who took home the top prize of a night away for 4 people together with a round of golf at the Castleknock Hotel with thanks to The Heritage, together with the Gerry Browne Jewellers Perpetual Cup.

Final results:

Winners: 95 points - Cellnex Ireland: Jason Redmond, Marion Booth, John Booth, Eddie Fitzpatrick.

2nd: 94 Points - Heritage Gents: Gerard Butler, Chris Merrigan, James Gough, Angela O’Connor

3rd: 93 points - The Heath Lambes: Ollie Lambe, Peg Lambe, Dermot Carolan, David Power

4th: 92 points - Aston Lark: David Fitzpatrick, Brendan Foyle, Jimmy Fitzpatrick, Pat Cantwell

5th: 88 Points (BB9) - Rolleston McElwee Solicitors: Phil Maher, Teresa Bradshaw, Nancy Scully, Catherine Brennan

6th: 88 points - Laois GAA: PJ Kelly, Seamus Murphy, E. Kelly, B. Bohane

7th: 86 Points (BB9) - Mark Carroll Electrical: Gerry, Brendan, Terry, Stephen

Best Front 9 - Foresthill Consultancy Services: Eoin Hogan, Ronnie Culliton, Bernard McHale, Neal Culliton

Best Back 9 - Medichem: Alan Kenna, Anthony Martin, Barry Lambkin, Diarmuid Fitzpatrick

Nearest the Pin: Hole 7 - David Fitzpatrick;  Hole 15: Seamus Murphy 

