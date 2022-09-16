Classic day of golf for Laois business

Ireland's only golf course designed by Seve Ballesteros was the venue for the 2022 Laois Chamber Golf Classic.
The weather held up for the event which took place on Thursday, September 14 in The Heritage Golf Resort Killenard, followed by an evening meal in The Heritage Hotel.
Congratulations to Team Cellnex Ireland, Captained by Jason Redmond, who took home the top prize of a night away for 4 people together with a round of golf at the Castleknock Hotel with thanks to The Heritage, together with the Gerry Browne Jewellers Perpetual Cup.
Final results:
Winners: 95 points - Cellnex Ireland: Jason Redmond, Marion Booth, John Booth, Eddie Fitzpatrick.
2nd: 94 Points - Heritage Gents: Gerard Butler, Chris Merrigan, James Gough, Angela O’Connor
3rd: 93 points - The Heath Lambes: Ollie Lambe, Peg Lambe, Dermot Carolan, David Power
4th: 92 points - Aston Lark: David Fitzpatrick, Brendan Foyle, Jimmy Fitzpatrick, Pat Cantwell
5th: 88 Points (BB9) - Rolleston McElwee Solicitors: Phil Maher, Teresa Bradshaw, Nancy Scully, Catherine Brennan
6th: 88 points - Laois GAA: PJ Kelly, Seamus Murphy, E. Kelly, B. Bohane
7th: 86 Points (BB9) - Mark Carroll Electrical: Gerry, Brendan, Terry, Stephen
Best Front 9 - Foresthill Consultancy Services: Eoin Hogan, Ronnie Culliton, Bernard McHale, Neal Culliton
Best Back 9 - Medichem: Alan Kenna, Anthony Martin, Barry Lambkin, Diarmuid Fitzpatrick
Nearest the Pin: Hole 7 - David Fitzpatrick; Hole 15: Seamus Murphy
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.