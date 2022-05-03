Carlow businesses encouraged to prioritise sustainability efforts in 2022

Carlow businesses are being urged to prioritise sustainability efforts and commit to urgent action with immediate effect, according to Sue Garrard, a leading sustainability expert.

Sue Garrard, the former EVP of Sustainable Business at Unilever, now an independent Global Sustainability Strategy Advisor will be delivering a free online masterclass for businesses on the topic of corporate sustainability in association with the Climate Ready Academy on Wednesday May 11 at 1pm.

A recent survey by EY found that four out of five Irish businesses do not believe that they will reach their climate goals by 2030. Despite this, the research also found that businesses have a growing awareness on matters relating to sustainability and the impact it has on their business.

The Climate Ready Academy Sustainability Masterclass, hosted by broadcaster Anton Savage, will give businesses of all sizes, and across all industries, insights into the actions they can take to become more sustainable. The interactive discussion will focus on sustainability planning, employee and customer engagement, emerging trends and overcoming challenges.

The event is the latest in a series of free events hosted by Climate Ready Academy, part of the Skillnet Ireland Climate Ready initiative. Climate Ready offers leadership and skills support to businesses who want to develop their operational and strategic sustainability.

Speaking ahead of the event, sustainability expert Sue Garrard said:

“There is no ‘one-size fits all’ approach to corporate sustainability. But, from SMEs to major international firms, there are common actions that can be undertaken to achieve a more sustainable business.

“For Irish businesses who perhaps haven’t yet implemented a sustainability plan, this is now an urgent priority. For businesses who are further along on their journey, it is vital to keep up the momentum, set stretching goals, and start reducing their environmental impact.

“Through the Climate Ready Academy Sustainability Masterclass, we will deliver practical advice and actionable insights to businesses at all stages of their sustainability journey.”

The Climate Ready Academy Sustainability Masterclass will take place virtually via Zoom on Wednesday May 11, between 1pm and 2pm.

Those wishing to attend the free event, can register via: https://www.climatereadyacademy.ie/masterclasses/