Search

03 May 2022

Carlow businesses encouraged to prioritise sustainability efforts in 2022

Carlow businesses encouraged to prioritise sustainability efforts in 2022

A recent survey by EY found that four out of five Irish businesses do not believe that they will reach their climate goals by 2030

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

03 May 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Carlow businesses are being urged to prioritise sustainability efforts and commit to urgent action with immediate effect, according to Sue Garrard, a leading sustainability expert.

Sue Garrard, the former EVP of Sustainable Business at Unilever, now an independent Global Sustainability Strategy Advisor will be delivering a free online masterclass for businesses on the topic of corporate sustainability in association with the Climate Ready Academy on Wednesday May 11 at 1pm.  

A recent survey by EY found that four out of five Irish businesses do not believe that they will reach their climate goals by 2030. Despite this, the research also found that businesses have a growing awareness on matters relating to sustainability and the impact it has on their business.  

The Climate Ready Academy Sustainability Masterclass, hosted by broadcaster Anton Savage, will give businesses of all sizes, and across all industries, insights into the actions they can take to become more sustainable. The interactive discussion will focus on sustainability planning, employee and customer engagement, emerging trends and overcoming challenges.  

The event is the latest in a series of free events hosted by Climate Ready Academy, part of the Skillnet Ireland Climate Ready initiative. Climate Ready offers leadership and skills support to businesses who want to develop their operational and strategic sustainability. 

Heritage grant funding awarded to projects in Carlow

Free digital skills classes for older people in Carlow

Speaking ahead of the event, sustainability expert Sue Garrard said:

“There is no ‘one-size fits all’ approach to corporate sustainability. But, from SMEs to major international firms, there are common actions that can be undertaken to achieve a more sustainable business.

“For Irish businesses who perhaps haven’t yet implemented a sustainability plan, this is now an urgent priority. For businesses who are further along on their journey, it is vital to keep up the momentum, set stretching goals, and start reducing their environmental impact.

“Through the Climate Ready Academy Sustainability Masterclass, we will deliver practical advice and actionable insights to businesses at all stages of their sustainability journey.”  

The Climate Ready Academy Sustainability Masterclass will take place virtually via Zoom on Wednesday May 11, between 1pm and 2pm.

Those wishing to attend the free event, can register via: https://www.climatereadyacademy.ie/masterclasses/

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media