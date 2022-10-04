Search

04 Oct 2022

Clare weather - Tuesday, October 4, 2022

04 Oct 2022 9:33 AM

TUESDAY will be cloudy with some patches of light rain or drizzle in the morning.

During the afternoon, a band of more persistent rain will move in from the southwest and spread northeastwards across the province.

Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees with mostly moderate southwest winds.

Tuesday night will be wet with persistent or heavy rain extending to all areas. There's a possibility that it will become windy later in the night. 

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

On WEDNESDAY morning, rain will clear southeastwards. Sunshine and blustery showers will follow for the rest of the day, some heavy and possibly thundery with fresh, gusty northwesterly winds. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT will continue blustery with further heavy showers. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees.

THURSDAY will be bright and breezy with sunshine and showers, some heavy. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees with fresh, gusty west to southwest breezes.

FRIDAY will be similar with a mix of sunshine and showers. It will be cooler with highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees and moderate to fresh westerly winds.

