17 Jan 2022

Deaths in Clare: Monday January 17, 2021

The death has occurred of Mary BATTAMS (née Kennedy) Shannon, Clare / Limerick City, Limerick. Cronan Lawn, Shannon, Co. Clare & late of Mary B’s Children’s Shop, Catherine Street, Limerick.

Mary died peacefully at University Hospital. Beloved daughter of the late Nancy & Michael Kennedy of Lower Carey’s Road and dearest sister of the late Phyllis, Patrick and Rebecca.

Sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Rest in Peace. Requiem Mass, will take place in St. Saviour’s Dominican Church, Glentworth Street, Limerick on Tuesday 18th January at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence (Extension) Cemetery, Limerick

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Dr. Joseph Kelleher Ennistymon Road, Lahinch, Clare

Dr. Joseph Kelleher, Lahinch, Co. Clare, died peacefully at home on the 17th of January 2022. Predeceased by his son Donat and his brothers Fr. Michael and Paddy Kelleher. Much loved by his loving wife Marianne, his children Michael, Damien, Kate, Joan, Patricia and Maeve. Dearly loved by his 12 grandchildren Stephen, Jean, Niamh, Aoife, Darragh, Cian, Ciara, Shane, Sarah, Bronagh, Rory and Fionn. Greatly missed by his brothers and sisters John, Mary, Nancy, Teresa, Monica, his daughter-in-law Sheila and sons-in-law Frank, Michael and Finbarr, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at his home (covid restrictions in place) on Monday the 17th January from 6pm until 8pm. Funeral mass Tuesday the 18th at 10am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Lahinch. Remains to be transferred to Galway University as per his wishes.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

To leave a message of condolence, please click here

