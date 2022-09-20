Clare Weather: Tuesday, September 20, 2022

SOME SUNNY spells today in Clare but a good deal of cloud about overall.

Outbreaks of light rain and drizzle at times near the west coast but it will remain largely dry elsewhere. Mild with top temperatures of 16 to 19 Celsius in light to moderate southerly winds.

National Outlook

OVERVIEW: Some wet and blustery conditions during Wednesday night and Thursday, but otherwise mostly dry with light winds. Temperatures will be around average, before turning cooler later this week.

TONIGHT: Rather mild under broken cloud; dry apart from the odd spot of light rain or drizzle along western and northwestern fringes. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees in light to moderate southerly breezes.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with outbreaks of light rain and drizzle continuing in the west and north whilst staying mostly dry elsewhere. Light to moderate south to southwest winds will begin to freshen later. Relatively mild with highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Wet and breezy weather will extend from the Atlantic with locally heavy falls at times. Remaining dry though in the southeast till morning. Staying very mild and humid with lowest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees, in moderate to fresh south to southwest winds.

THURSDAY: Overnight rain will clear the northwest and west during the morning or early afternoon, but will be slow to clear parts of the east and southeast. Some further heavy falls are possible but with fine or sunny conditions eventually following in the clearance. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees, best values the southeast, with moderate southwest winds veering northwesterly and easing light as the rain clears.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly dry with long clear spells, although a few showers may affect the southwest. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees in light northerly breezes.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny although there may be a few stray showers during the early afternoon. Feeling fresher in light to moderate northerly winds. Highest temperatures of 14 and 17 degrees generally.

FURTHER OUTLOOK: Staying fairly settled on Saturday but there is potential for wet and windy weather on Sunday.