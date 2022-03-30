Regeneration scheme passed for County Derry village

A County Derry village is set to be the site of a major regeneration scheme which will see the refurbishment of listed buildings and the creation of a new factory.

Following a hearing at the Planning Appeals Commission (PAC), Department for Infrastructure (DfI) Minister Nichola Mallon has granted permission for the scheme in Upperlands.

The work will see the restoration and retention of the listed mill buildings in the village, with a number of unlisted buildings being demolished to facilitate a 'heritage led regeneration'.

The existing Art Deco building is set to be extended and converted into a new 4,030sqm factory, with other existing buildings to be converted into apartments.

Museum and exhibition space will also be created by the scheme.

An initial application from JHT (Upperlands) Ltd attracted eight letters of objection and six letters of representation, and the application was passed to the PAC for a final decision.

Overall, 66 residential units will be created by the development through the subdivision and refurbishment of existing buildings, alongside 144 new build units.

Minister Nichola Mallon said the scheme would bring an 'economic and social boost' to the village of Upperlands.

“This development secures the preservation and future of the listed buildings and the traditional industrial heritage which is in the public interest,” she said.

“The proposal as a whole will also bring significant environmental benefits including decontamination of the site, the management of the surrounding dams, river banks, woodland areas and areas of open space which will protect and enhance the ecological interests on site.

“The works to the dams are essential and of the utmost importance to enable the development to proceed and therefore the final decision will issue only when a Section 76 Planning Agreement with the applicant has been concluded.”