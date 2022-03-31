Firmus gas bill rise "a despicable and callous act"

Derry Against Fuel Poverty have slammed Firmus Energy's latest gas bill rise as a “despicable and callous act” and accused the firm of bleeding the people of the city dry.

Firmus today announced that from May 3, gas bills in their Ten Towns Network area – which includes Derry – will rise by another 16.31 per cent which will mean another £3.86 per week for customers to pay.

A spokesperson for Derry Against Fuel Poverty (DAFP), Sinéad Quinn, said that the campaign group were “absolutely disgusted” and that despite recent promises from Firmus that households being disconnected would be a last resort measure, people in Derry were already being forced into disconnecting themselves as they are already struggling to pay their bills.

She said: “We, at Derry Against Fuel Poverty, are absolutely disgusted that Firmus are forcing another hike on their customers in the Ten Towns area. Unfortunately, however, we expected nothing less of Firmus than to bleed the people of this city dry.

Corporate entities do not have human qualities those of empathy, compassion and care and their lack of humanity is becoming more and more blatant.

“We are sick to our stomachs knowing more and more people will have to stop using their heat and hot water now because of this further increase coming down the line.

“This is a despicable and callous act from a company who recently took time out to remind their customers that disconnection was the last resort. Disconnection, for many people, now is made inevitable thanks to Firmus' greed.

“Summer time is a time when we should be able to relax, enjoying the little bit of good weather we get and being in the best spirits we can muster in the face of this horror facing the working and non-working poor.

Sinéad Quinn of Derry Against Fuel Poverty

“Now we will spend Summer the way we spend Winter. Worrying and stressing about what is coming through no fault of our own and with no guaranteed support from government at Stormont.

“We are now calling on government here and the Utility Regulator to look at what can be done to further reduce the profit margin on energy companies.

“We cannot and will not pay. We, at DAFP, believe firmly that energy should be nationalised. But in the absence of that, their profits need capped further.

“If we're tightening our belts we expect the same of their high level employees and shareholders.

“We must stand up and fight back in the face of this injustice. Derry Against Fuel Poverty must be a vehicle for change through radical action. Get in touch now if you want to be part of that change.”

In justifying the increases, Interim Managing Director of Firmus Energy, insisted that the high market prices for gas – caused by the uncertainty to supply brought about by the current Ukraine-Russia war – were responsible for household bills going up.

He said: “Energy markets remain at very high levels having been adversely affected by the war in Ukraine.

“This has been reflected across the board with increases in the costs of Home Heating Oil, coal, electricity, and gas.

“Regrettably the sheer scale of the increased costs involved give us no alternative but to pass on to our customers the higher costs we are having to pay for the gas we supply.

“Firmus energy is committed to reducing its tariff for all customers as soon as the market crisis subsides and enables us to do so.”

Outlining what Firmus energy is doing to help its customers, Niall Martindale continued: “We understand it is a tough time for many of our customers and we have been providing financial and administrative support to the Department for Communities scheme to help those most in need.

“If any of our customers need further support, I would urge them to call our dedicated local team to see if we can help.”

Customers seeking advice on their natural gas bills or direct debit payments should contact the Firmus Energy Customer Services team on 0330 024 9000 or email: info@firmusenergy.co.uk.

Their telephone lines are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For free and independent advice on how to save energy please contact NI Energy Advice Line on 0800 111 4455.

Derry Against Fuel Poverty can be contacted via their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/DerryAgainstFuelPoverty/