02 Apr 2022

Big 3-0 celebrations as Oakgrove IPSN marks 30th anniversary

Thumbs up for the celebrations from Mayor Graham Warke and pupils. Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Apr 2022 12:33 PM

Over 400 pupils, staff and board of governors from Oakgrove Integrated Primary School and Nursery took to a sunny Guildhall Square recenlty to celebrate the 30th anniversary of integrated education.

The Waterside school opened in 1991 with just 68 pupils and three members of staff in response to parental demand for integrated education in the city.

Oakgrove exceeded all expectations and targets were met quite quickly under the inspirational leadership of Dr Anne Murray, founding principal.

The integrated school is today well established and recognised within the city and surrounding areas as providing integrated nursery and primary school education for nearly 450 pupils, affiliated with the Northern Ireland Council for Integrated Education (NICIE).

The school mission statement ‘Celebrating Diversity: Learning Together for Life’ promotes a deeper understanding of the similarities and differences that make each pupil, parent, staff and governor unique.

Through a shared commitment to peace and reconciliation, pupils from all faiths, cultures, race, backgrounds and abilities celebrate their own identity and develop a deeper understanding and respect for diversity.

Some of the younger pupils joining in the musical celebrations on Friday last.

Speaking at the celebrations in the city’s Guildhall, hosted by Mayor Alderman Graham Warke, current principal, Mrs Ashley Donaghey, paid tribute to her staff.

She said: “We have a fantastic team of staff who genuinely love teaching and are committed to providing the very best learning opportunities for all of our pupils.

“Every member of staff is trained in Level 3 Whole School Nurturing Approaches strategies which are used daily to promote pupil self-confidence, self-esteem and resilience.

“This became vital over the past two years as we worked through extraordinary times in education as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Oakgrove IPSN stayed open throughout the first and second lockdowns and also over the Easter holiday period to support pupils through in-school supervision hubs, remote learning, garden gate visits, a 5K health programme for families in lockdown and regular check-in phone calls.

Mayor Graham Warke gets the music started in the Square.

Coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic, Oakgrove IPSN has continued to prioritise enhanced health and wellbeing provision for children and their families.

In January, the school offered free school dinners for all pupils every Monday and Friday in appreciation of everything that families have been through due to the sudden changes to home life, work patterns and finances following Covid-19.

WATCH: Amazing video as the children of Oakgrove IPSN celebrate 30th birthday

The most recent initiative was a healthy eating programme to encourage pupils to eat their ‘five-a-day’ portions of fruit and vegetables.

Health and wellbeing co-ordinator, Mrs Lally, arranged for free fruit for all pupils along with a range of rewards and incentives for pupils to make healthy choices.

Oakgrove PS Principal, Ashley Donaghey and Mayor, Graham Warke mark the school’s 30th Anniverary in style.

Commenting on the Healthy Eating Initiative, she said: “The P7 school leaders have embraced the Healthy Eating Initiative by organising weekly fruit parcels that they deliver to each class while encouraging the younger pupils to eat plenty of fruit and vegetables daily in order to lead a healthy, fit and active lifestyle.

"There’s great competition going on between classes to see which class will win the class set of reusable water bottles.”

Oakgrove IPSN looks forward to an exciting future ahead dedicated to the shared school vision .T inspire a generation of young people ready to make a difference and shape the future.'

Chief organiser and Oakgrove Vice Principal Mr. Niall Gill in action during Friday’s event.

