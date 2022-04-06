Powerful and engaging ‘Troubles’ workshops at St. Mary’s College

St Mary's College in Derry recently played host to two highly powerful and engaging workshops as REACH Across brought the Playhouse’s ‘Theatre of Witness’ programme to Year 13 and 14 students who listened attentively to how ‘The Troubles’ affected three people in particular.

Personal legacies of ‘The Troubles’ were poignantly told by Kathleen Gillespie, Anne Walker and James Greer about the impact and consequences suffered by the trio in the many years of conflict in the North.

The guest speakers spoke of the influence of paramilitaries, the suffering of victims and their families, the trauma suffered by communities and the social damage done to Derry and its surroundings.

Screenings were shown on stage telling the differing stories of the three, followed by a ‘Q&A’ session which saw James and Anne explaining how they were recruited into paramilitarism.

Kathleen Gillespie then spoke of the loss of her husband Patsy in the horrific Coshquin checkpoint proxy bombing in October, 1990 and emotionally described how it affected, not only her, but the entire Gillespie family.

Speaking after the event, principal Brendan McGinn who had welcomed the Theatre of Witness to St Mary's College and said the workshops delivered powerful testimonies from the speakers.

“It was a privilege for our Year 13s and 14s and the Q&A session was outstanding,” he said.

Mr. Brendan McGinn (right), principal, St. Mary’s College pictured with organisers and keynote speakers at the ‘Theatre of Witness’ workshops in the school The workshops gave an insight into how ‘The Troubles’ affected three people from diverse backgrounds as they relayed their stories through screenings and personal accounts. Included, from left are Roisin Rice, vice-principal, Deirdre McElholm, hHead of RE, Kathleen Gillespie, James Greer and Ann Walker, keynote speakers, Kieran Smyth, Playhouse, and Brian McGuigan, REACH Across. Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography

Endorsing Mr. McGinn’s comments, vice-principal and joint event organiser, Ms. Rosin Rice, said: “It is very important that our students are aware of the suffering in both our communities in the past so that we can move forward into a shared future. We would like to thank Brian McGuigan, Reach Across and the Playhouse for giving us the opportunity to participate in this emotive and extremely powerful workshop.’

Brian McGuigan, from REACH, said he was delighted events went so well and praised the students taking part, adding: “We would like to congratulate the student groups at St Mary's College for their respect, engagement and understanding of the three personal stories shared during the Theatre of Witness workshop.

James Greer tells his story on screen.

"Despite the diverse backgrounds of the keynote speakers, the students showed respect, sensitivity and a genuine interest towards each speaker. They are to be applauded for that.”

At the conclusion, the trio received a small presentation by Ms. and Mrs. Deirdre McElholm, head of RE (relig)ious education at the school.