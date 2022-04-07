Search

07 Apr 2022

Change of candidate in Mid Ulster for the TUV

The party cited 'personal circumstances' as a reason.

TUV election candidate withdraws ahead of nominations closing

Jack Platts (left) has been replaced with Tobermore man Glenn Moore (right) as TUV candidate for Mid Ulster.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

07 Apr 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

liam@derrypost.com

The Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) have been forced to change their Mid Ulster election candidate just days ahead of nominations closing.

Jack Platts had originally been selected to run for the party in the constituency, with pictures of him campaigning shared on the 'Jack Platts – Mid Ulster TUV candidate' Facebook page on March 22.

A statement posted on the 'TUV Mid Ulster' Facebook page on March 31 said that Platts had 'withdrawn' as the party's candidate for Mid Ulster.

“TUV have announced that due to personal circumstances Jack Platts has withdrawn as the Mid Ulster candidate,” they said.

“The party has moved quickly to solve the situation and today announced that Glenn Moore will carry the TUV standard in Mid Ulster.”

Glenn Moore is from Tobermore, County Derry, where the statement says he is 'active' in the local community and a member of Dunamoney Flute Band and the local Orange lodge.

County Derry election candidate appeals for lighting on popular footway

The former Mid Ulster MLA has said local people are fearful using the footway at night.

Moore has pledged to be a 'strong and determined voice' for the community.

“I believe that the Unionist people of Mid Ulster deserve better representation at Stormont,” he said.

“I believe that our Province is in crisis due in no small part to years of failure from the current elected leadership of Unionism.

“In this election I am standing to give the Unionist people of this constituency the opportunity to send a strong, traditional Unionist voice to join him on the benches of Stormont.”

TUV leader and former North Antrim MLA, Jim Allister, endorsed Moore's selection.

“The public can best send a strong message on the Protocol and dissatisfaction with the current state of politics by voting Moore 1 on election day,” he said.

A rally has been organised in Tobermore on Tuesday, April 12, where new candidate Glenn Moore, alongside party president William Ross and leader Jim Allister will address 'key issues'.

DUP councillor to stand for seat vacated by his father

George Robinson retired as MLA for East Derry when the Assembly was dissolved last week.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media