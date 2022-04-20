County Derry creative hub highlights good work to visiting election candidate

A County Derry creative hub have been showcasing their talent and potential during a visit from former South Belfast MLA and Green Party leader Clare Bailey.

Facilitated by Belfast City councillor Áine Groogan, originally from Draperstown, the visit allowed Glasgowbury to highlight the work done at their Creative Hub for the rural community of Mid Ulster.

During the visit, Ms Bailey heard first hand about the commitment involved in operating the creative space and the variety of programmes, lessons and gigs it facilitates.

“Arts and creativity has taken a lot of stop starts over the last few years,” said Glasgowbury co-founder Paddy Glasgow.

“It's important to us as an organisation that we raise awareness and get our message to as many MLAs as possible of the work we do and the many benefits it has to our rural users and the wider public.

“Clare in her time in office has been vocal in supporting arts and culture and the creative industries, despite the fact that the arts has been systematically defunded year on year.

“There is also disparity between funding allocations for city organisations compared to rural organisations.

“We hope with the visit Clare and the Green Party will keep the voice of rural creativity on their minds after the next election.

“We were over the moon to get a visit from Clare and her team and thank them for taking the time to hear about what we do, why we do it and the benefits of our creative output.”