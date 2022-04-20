Search

20 Apr 2022

County Derry man found with ammunition said he 'loves all that sort of stuff'

The 40-year-old had a number of 'bullet heads' and banger-like fireworks.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Apr 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

A County Derry man told police he loved 'guns and everything' after being arrested for possessing ammunition and illegal fireworks, a court has heard.

Mark Hynes, of Carsonville Drive, Upperlands, entered guilty pleas to charges of possessing a firearm or ammunition and possessing prohibited fireworks at Magherafelt Magistrates Court this morning.

The court heard police had entered the 40-year-old's address on October 15 2021 with a warrant to search the property, where they found shotgun cartridges and 'bullet heads'.

A number of banger-style fireworks were also found at the property, as well as evidence of previously fired ammunition.

After being taken to custody in Antrim, the defendant was interviewed about the offences and told police: “I love all that sort of stuff; guns and everything.”

The defendant had previously legally held a licence for a shotgun, with the court hearing he was a 'pigeon shooter', but that he had to surrender the firearm as a result of a previous suspended sentence.

Defence for Hynes said he did have a keen interest in firearms, but that there was nothing more sinister about this case and noted the defendant had made full admissions.

Judge Dunlop fined the defendant £300 for the possession of ammunition, £150 for the possession of prohibited fireworks and imposed a £15 offender's levy.

