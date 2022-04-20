County Derry firm first to publish Environmental Product Declarations

Leading paving and walling manufacturer Tobermore has beaten competition to publish Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) for their entire product range.

An EPD is a document that lays out the environmental performance of a construction product over time. Following a rigorous Life Cycle Assessment, Tobermore can accurately demonstrate the environmental impact of over 400 paving, walling and kerb products.

EPDs allow construction professionals to compare the environmental impact of different products and make informed decisions about which to choose for their project.

Having an EPD for the products used in a construction project, earns credits towards sustainability assessments such as BREEAM and LEED.

Tobermore pledge to report comparable, objective and third-party verified data that shows the impartial environmental performance of their products and services.

David Henderson, Managing Director and Owner of Tobermore commented: “We are so proud to publish Environmental Product Declarations for our wonderful range of paving, walling and kerb products.

"Sustainability is of strategic importance to our business, and we are delighted to be ahead of the pack on this occasion.

“At Tobermore, we recognise our duty to provide our commercial customers with environmental product data which has been third party verified.

“While this is a significant milestone for us in our sustainability journey, we have identified areas for improvement and have already rolled out carbon reducing initiatives.

"For us, sustainability is all about continuous improvement which we pledge to implement throughout the entire organisation.”

Investing heavily in renewable energy solutions, Tobermore has its own wind turbine and 1,250 solar panels which power its operations.

The responsible manufacturer achieved the BES 6001 accreditation for the responsible sourcing of construction products.

In addition, Tobermore sends zero waste to landfill and use 100% recycled packaging. Tobermore EPDs can be downloaded from their website.