Images of a reception hosted by Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Sandra Duffy, for Martine Mulhern to mark her retirement as Principal of St Cecilia's College, and her commitment to education.
The Mayor, Sandra Duffy, makes a special presentation to Martine Mulhern, Principal, St. Cecilia’s College to mark her retirement and for her commitment to education, at a reception in the Guildhall on Wednesday evening last. (Photographs by Jim McCafferty)
