19 Aug 2022

16-year-old with 65 previous convictions refused bail at Derry court

The 16-year-old appeared at Derry Magistrates Court

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Aug 2022 8:33 PM

news@derrynow.com

A 16-year-old youth with 65 previous convictions has been refused bail and remanded in custody at Derry Magistrate's Court after appearing charged with disorderly behaviour in the city at the weekend.

A PSNI officer told the court the youth, who cannot be named due to his age, while attending the Millennium Forum, went to the bar and ordered alcohol but a social worker, who  was accompanying him, told staff to cancel the order.

Security staff then intervened and the youth was said to have struck one and tried to bite another and police were called.
A police officer told the court that the youth had 65 previous convictions and this was his fifth breach of bail.

He said police believed he would commit further offences if released.

The officer said that a 16-year-old out with alcohol at night was 'a danger to himself'' and that there had been 17 breaches of bail over the previous 18 months.

Defence counsel Fergal McCormick said his client had 'a very serious record' given his age.

District Judge Oonagh Mullen said she was not minded to grant bail as she was 'very concerned about the risk of harm to himself.'

She remanded him in custody to appear again on September 12.

