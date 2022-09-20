Epic fundraiser buys new vehicle for Belmont Cottages

The residents of Belmont Cottages in Derry are enjoying an extra bit of freedom as a result of the scheme’s new wheelchair accessible vehicle which was purchased recently.

The vehicle was made possible by the fundraising undertaken by scheme manager, Seamus Crossan, during a running challenge last year.

The epic challenge, which involved Seamus running for a minimum of 5km for 1,000 consecutive days, concluded with a 100-mile finale run over 24 hours in September 2021; and in total raised an unbelievable £27,500 for the vehicle.

Seamus Crossan, Manager of Belmont Cottages, commented: “Since last year we have been on the lookout for a suitable vehicle for our residents here in Belmont Cottages.

"Recently, we were delighted to find and purchase a vehicle that will help our residents become more independent, and more active and involved in the local community.

“I would like to take the opportunity again to thank all those that supported my running challenge last year and helped us raise the money for this invaluable vehicle.

"It really will make a huge difference to those with learning disabilities and complex needs living in Belmont Cottages.”

Not a man for standing still, Seamus has now embarked on a new running challenge to raise money for local charities Foyle Search and Rescue and the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum (Danny Quigley Fund).

Alongside his friend, Stephen Quigley, he is currently running a half marathon every day during the month of September – that’s 13.1 miles every day for 30 consecutive days.

You can support Seamus and Stephen via their JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/star30in30.

Belmont Cottages is located in its own private grounds on the Racecourse Road in Derry and offers accommodation, support and care for adults with learning disabilities and complex needs over 18 years of age.