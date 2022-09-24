Search

24 Sept 2022

Police probe as man left with broken jaw at Co Derry race event

The incident occurred last Saturday night.

Police probe as man left with broken jaw at Co Derry race event

Pic: CHUTTERSNAP/Unsplash.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Sept 2022 11:33 AM

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following an assault at Aghadowey Oval, Coleraine on Saturday 17th September.

Sergeant Cummings said: “We received a report that an altercation had taken place between 10.30pm and 11.00pm on Saturday 17th September, involving a number of men who were attending a stock car racing event.

“One man attended hospital where he received treatment for his injuries, which included a fractured cheekbone.

French backpacker on goodwill tour pitches up in County Derry

The 29-year-old traveller from Normandy is relying on the kindness of strangers to survive.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident, which is being treated as a hate crime, or who may have any mobile footage that could assist with our investigation, to contact Police on 101 quoting reference 521 of 19/09/22."

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/.  You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media