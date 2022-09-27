Closure plan for County Derry primary school

A consultation period has begun over the proposed closure of a County Derry primary school.

Kilross Primary School near Tobermore is earmarked for closure by the Education Authority (EA) in August next year with an eight week consultation period set to go ahead from today (Tuesday).

In recent years, the controlled primary school's numbers have continued to fall.

In 2021/22, the south Derry school had just 26 pupils enrolled, falling well short of the Sustainable Schools Policy's minimum threshold for a rural school, which is 105 pupils.

Operating with 2.49 teachers, including a teaching principal, the school on Duntibryan Road is attended by pupils who come mainly from the surrounding area.

The EA proposal has suggested that the current pupils could instead attend the nearby Tobermore Primary School or Spires Integrated Primary School in Magherafelt.

The EA said that Kilross has experienced a downturn in pupil numbers over the past number of years, with numbers never exceeding 44 in the last eight years, and based on admission trends and birth rates within the area, the enrolment numbers are not projected to increase substantially.

Currently, the school is not operating within its in-year budget and the EA believe that closing it would be the best option to save money.

Despite all this, Kilross has been successful in achieving many awards over the years, including the Ulster Scots Schools Flagship Award, the Green Eco Schools Award and the Rights Respecting School Bronze Award.

The school has also been involved in a shared education programme with Gaelscoil na Speiríní in Draperstown.

The school's board of governors had enquired about the possibility of transforming to integrated status however the EA said this 'would not provide for a sustainable solution'.

The EA recognised the 'commitment' of the governors however it stated that the 'current circumstances would not provide for sustainable broad and balanced curricular provision of pupils currently attending Kilross Primary School'.

A copy of the Proposal and Case for Change can be viewed on the Education Authority's website or at their offices during business hours.

Any objections or support to the proposal should be submitted within two months.