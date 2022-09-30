County Derry woman in court accused of stealing more than £177,000 from car dealership

Coleraine Magistrates Court.
A County Derry woman has appeared before court charged with stealing more than £177,000 from her former employer.
Norma Smith, of Duncrun Road, Limavady, appeared, via video link, before a preliminary enquiry at Coleraine Magistrates Court this morning (Friday).
The 47 year-old is accused of stealing £177,383.39 from Coleraine-based car dealership Edwin May Ltd.
She is further charged with abusing her position within the firm to access company accounts and apply funds to the value of £18,578.86 to settle personal invoices and car finance repayments.
The alleged offences are said to have been committed on dates between January 5, 2012 and November 6, 2019.
Smith declined to say anything during the short hearing and was released on bail of £500 to return for arraignment at Antrim Crown Court on October 28.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.