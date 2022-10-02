JMK Solicitors expand into North West with opening of Derry Office

JMK Solicitors, Northern Ireland’s Number 1 Personal Injury Claims Specialists, have opened the doors to their new office in Derry as part of their expansion plans across the province. Their new office is located on the Culmore Road, a prime location close to the city centre.

Established in 2003, and with offices also located in Belfast and Newry, the team has successfully helped tens of thousands of people recover compensation after an accident or injury. Since 2015 JMK Solicitors has been the Number 1 Personal Injury Solicitors practice in Northern Ireland, successfully assisting more injured people than any other solicitor.

Maurece Hutchinson, Managing Director of JMK Solicitors commented, “We are delighted to announce our expansion to the North West with the opening of our Derry office. We are very proud to invest in the city, with our new office initially creating three new jobs.

As a specialist law firm operating solely in personal injury claims and road traffic accidents, we pride ourselves in putting our clients first and we strive to do our absolute best for each client which is reflected by the fact that 99% of our clients would recommend us. Our team understand the stress, upset, and inconvenience an accident can cause, and work tirelessly to ensure our clients achieve the possible outcome.

We have recently been awarded the Lexcel Quality Mark for the fifth year in a row which is a reassurance for our North West clients that they are dealing with a reputable firm that works above the recognised standards of excellence in legal practice and client care. We are looking forward to providing a personal service to our clients in the North West.”

Aidan O’Kane, President of Derry Chamber of Commerce commented, “On behalf of the Derry Chamber, I extend a warm Derry welcome to JMK Solicitors as they open their new location on the Culmore Road. We are delighted to see their investment in the city and wish them many successful years of business.”

For more information about JMK Solicitors please visit www.jmksolicitors.com or call the Derry branch: 028 7122 1016.