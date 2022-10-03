"The North West is currently enduring a crisis in terms of poor mental health and the purpose of this summit is to help address those needs"

The Bogside & Brandywell Health Forum is hosting a Mental Health Summit in Derry next month to address the various mental health needs the North West is currently experiencing.

The event, which is open to members of the public to attend, will bring a range of professionals from across the spectrum of mental health services together to share their knowledge.

As part of the Mental Health Summit, practical workshops will also be held to help people address and improve their mental health.

The programme of events that will take place during the mental health summit, has been devised by the Health Forum’s ‘Right Time, Right Place’ team, a project responsible for mental health services within the Health Forum led by their project coordinator, Bronagh Cooper.

Commenting on the upcoming mental health summit Bronagh said: “I believe that the North West in particular is currently enduring a crisis in terms of poor mental health and the purpose of this summit is to help address those needs.

"The topics we have scheduled for our workshops are a reflection of the nature of referrals we receive on a daily basis at the Health Forum.

"We are passionate about the public having the ability to access qualified professionals and having the opportunity to explore tips and tools to improve their mental health and well-being.

"That is exactly what we are aiming to do with this mental health summit.”

The mental health summit is due to take place on Thursday evening October 6 from 5pm-9pm, in the City Hotel Derry.

This event will also mark ‘World Mental Health Day,’ which occurs in October, providing a timely opportunity for the public to hear from mental health professionals in order to address and improve mental health across the city and district.

Keynote speakers include representatives from Community Foundation NI, Derry City & Strabane District Mayor, Sandra Duffy, and mental health advocate and Foyle MLA, Pádraig Delargy will all be in attendance sharing their views on the topic of mental health.

Speaking ahead of the summit, Pádraig Delargy MLA said: “I am looking forward to attending this upcoming Mental Health Summit in Derry.

"It will be a brilliant chance to join a range of workshops to hear from leaders on mental health, especially for young people, men, and women going through menopause.

"Every workshop is followed up by a programme of events in each specific area. I would encourage as many people as possible to call the Health Forum on 02871365330 to book your place – looking forward to seeing everyone there.”

There are six workshops scheduled to take place, with each session repeating to allow individuals to attend more than one workshop during the event.

Tea, coffee and refreshments will be provided and the summit will end with a relaxation session for all attendees who will receive a self-care goodie bag.

With places still available to register for the event, members of the public are encouraged to contact Bronagh Cooper or Alison Murray at the Bogside & Brandywell Health Forum on 028 71365330 or email admin@bbhealthforum.org

More information on the Mental Health Summit, can be found at www.bbhealthforum.org