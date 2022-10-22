Justice funding for Derry search and rescue groups

Justice Minister Naomi Long has announced funding of £100,000 for Northern Ireland Search and Rescue (NISAR) groups, bringing the total allocated to more than £1.2million in the past seven years.

Nine voluntary search and rescue groups provide assistance to Northern Ireland emergency services on inland waterways, coastal areas, mountains and caves. A specialist search dogs unit and sky watch aviation facility are also among the services deployed in rescue operations.

Speaking after a visit to Foyle Search and Rescue centre, Justice Minister Naomi Long highlighted the essential work carried out by committed and selfless volunteers: “It has never been more important to support our voluntary search and rescue groups.

"With a reported increase in emergency call-outs post Covid, and the current pressure on the cost of living and running costs, the work of dedicated volunteers is impressive and increasingly needed.

“I know there are more than 500 volunteers working with the various search and rescue groups - men and women of all ages who give freely of their time to learn expert life-saving skills and put themselves at risk to help search for and rescue others.

"The funding I have announced today will assist with day to day running costs, and help to replace protective clothing, equipment and support ongoing training.”

The Minister added: “The visit today has given me an opportunity to see first-hand how our search and rescue volunteers mobilise and respond. It has also provided me with the opportunity to thank all those involved in Foyle Search and Rescue and the wider NISAR groups, for their tireless commitment to helping others in need.”

Since its inception back in 1993, Foyle Search and Rescue has been responsible for saving 490 people from the River Foyle and helping over 4.500 people who intended to enter the water.

During the visit, the Minister met staff and volunteers who took time to explain the many pieces of equipment they use in search and rescue on the River Foyle as well as in emergencies across the province.

Stephen Twells, FSAR Chair, said: “The financial support we receive from the Department of Justice and other public organisations helps with our considerable running costs.

“Without it we would struggle to maintain the level of service which we currently provide.”