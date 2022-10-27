County Derry men fined after illegal tree felling

The conservation of wildlife is an area in which the Police Service of Northern Ireland play an investigative and enforcement role, identifying clear links to wildlife crime and any unlawful activity associated with endangering wild animals.

Following a referral from Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) of illegal tree felling on 5th May 2020, on farmland in the Curragh Road area of Aghadowey, Coleraine, three men have been convicted on the count of Disturbing Protected Animal Whilst It Occupied Structure or Shelter.

The case was brought before a District Judge in Coleraine Court, on Friday 7th October 2022, resulting in £350 fines with an offender levy of £15 being issued to each individual involved.

This verdict was ordered following early guilty pleas by all three defendants, Jonathan Wilson McCaughey, David McCaughey and Graham McCaughey.

The men involved in the incident, admitted to clearing trees and hedgerow and that they were aware of badger setts on the land at the time.

The individuals did however, acknowledge that no survey or consultation was undertaken with Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) before works were carried out.

Investigating Officer, Detective Constable Emmett Deans, says “This careless behaviour could have potentially put badgers and their setts at risk, upsetting their living environment and overall habitat for raring cubs.

"This outcome proves the commitment of all partners involved in preserving the safety of wild animals in rural areas.”

Emma Meredith, PSNI Wildlife Liaison Officer says: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland takes all wildlife crimes seriously and this is another case that has been brought before the courts and prosecuted thanks to the partnership work of the NI Badger Group and the Northern Ireland Environment Agency.

Mike Rendle of Northern Ireland Badger Group says: "The Northern Ireland Badger group welcomes this successful conviction. This was an extremely harrowing incident that occurred at a time when cubs are in the setts.

"Cases like this should attract penalties that reflect the severity of the crime.'