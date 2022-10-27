Search

27 Oct 2022

County Derry men fined after illegal tree felling

The offence had put at risk a number of badgers in the area.

County Derry man fined after illegal tree felling

Pic: Artur Luczka/Unsplash

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Oct 2022 3:33 PM

The conservation of wildlife is an area in which the Police Service of Northern Ireland play an investigative and enforcement role, identifying clear links to wildlife crime and any unlawful activity associated with endangering wild animals.

Following a referral from Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) of illegal tree felling on 5th May 2020, on farmland in the Curragh Road area of Aghadowey, Coleraine, three men have been convicted on the count of Disturbing Protected Animal Whilst It Occupied Structure or Shelter.

The case was brought before a District Judge in Coleraine Court, on Friday 7th October 2022, resulting in £350 fines with an offender levy of £15 being issued to each individual involved.

This verdict was ordered following early guilty pleas by all three defendants, Jonathan Wilson McCaughey, David McCaughey and Graham McCaughey.

The men involved in the incident, admitted to clearing trees and hedgerow and that they were aware of badger setts on the land at the time.

FEATURE: Exploring the landscape continues to inspire County Derry ecologist

The Garvagh man says the 'right to roam' should be legislated for in NI.

The individuals did however, acknowledge that no survey or consultation was undertaken with Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) before works were carried out.

Investigating Officer, Detective Constable Emmett Deans, says “This careless behaviour could have potentially put badgers and their setts at risk, upsetting their living environment and overall habitat for raring cubs.

"This outcome proves the commitment of all partners involved in preserving the safety of wild animals in rural areas.”

Emma Meredith, PSNI Wildlife Liaison Officer says: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland takes all wildlife crimes seriously and this is another case that has been brought before the courts and prosecuted thanks to the partnership work of the NI Badger Group and the Northern Ireland Environment Agency.

Mike Rendle of Northern Ireland Badger Group says: "The Northern Ireland Badger group welcomes this successful conviction. This was an extremely harrowing incident that occurred at a time when cubs are in the setts.

"Cases like this should attract penalties that reflect the severity of the crime.'

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media