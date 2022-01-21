Breaking: Multi-vehicle crash at Letterkenny accident blackspot

Gardaí are at the scene of the crash on the outskirts of Letterkenny
Diversions are in place following a multi-vehicle road traffic accident in Letterkenny tonight.
The collision occurred at the Killyclug-Killylastin crossroads at around 9pm.
Gardaí, ambulance and fire service responded to the crash.
At least three vehicles were involved in the collision.
There are no reports of any serious injuries at this time.
There have been repeated calls for safety measures at the junction, which has become an accident blackspot in recent years.
At a Municipal District meeting in 2018, in respond to a query from Councillor Jimmy Kavanagh, the Council said that the crossroads was ‘in a good condition and has appropriate vision lines’.
During a follow-up discussion on the matter in 2020, Councillor Kavanagh said: “The engineers don’t seem to see a problem at it, but the emergency services do.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.