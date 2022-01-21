Search

21 Jan 2022

Breaking: Multi-vehicle crash at Letterkenny accident blackspot

Garda car

Gardaí are at the scene of the crash on the outskirts of Letterkenny

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

21 Jan 2022

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Diversions are in place following a multi-vehicle road traffic accident in Letterkenny tonight.

The collision occurred at the Killyclug-Killylastin crossroads at around 9pm.

Gardaí, ambulance and fire service responded to the crash.

At least three vehicles were involved in the collision.

There are no reports of any serious injuries at this time.

There have been repeated calls for safety measures at the junction, which has become an accident blackspot in recent years.

At a Municipal District meeting in 2018, in respond to a query from Councillor Jimmy Kavanagh, the Council said that the crossroads was ‘in a good condition and has appropriate vision lines’.

During a follow-up discussion on the matter in 2020, Councillor Kavanagh said: “The engineers don’t seem to see a problem at it, but the emergency services do.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media