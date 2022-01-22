Search

New An Grianán play explores Donegal’s rally culture

Revved looks at themes such as belonging, loneliness, obsession and male mental health

New An Grianán play explores Donegal's rally culture

Patrick Quinn in An Grianán Theatre’s production of Revved

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

An Grianán Theatre’s latest production Revved is a new play by local writer and actor Patrick Quinn and directed by Emily Foran. 

The pair were originally funded under the theatre’s bursary scheme in early 2021 to develop the script, and now the theatre has further supported it to bring it to the stage. It’ll have four performances at An Grianán Theatre, from Wednesday 26 to Saturday,  January 29. Revved is set around the Donegal International Rally and looks at themes such as belonging, loneliness, obsession, and cars, and male mental health.

 “It starts off as a coming of age comedy in the first part, and then moves more into the Drama in the second half, as we see the consequences of his actions”, explained Patrick. 

Patrick, who is from Newmills in Letterkenny, was an active participant in An Grianán's junior drama classes and An Grianán Youth Theatre when he was younger. Now he’s a drama graduate of Queen’s University, with an MA from the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama. 

Patrick has also appeared in a number of productions at An Grianán most recently in the outdoor production of The Winter’s Tale. Emily Foran, whose mother hails from Arranmore, also studied at Queen’s University, and at the Lír in Dublin. 

“I grew up just outside Letterkenny on the way to Glenswilly” said Patrick, “and I grew up in that culture. From when I was young I’d have always gone with my Da to the rally, and the excitement of it all. During the first lockdown, I really wanted to write a really authentic Donegal story, about somebody from here, about their experiences, because there's not many stories written about here and these experiences.”

The play opens with Eamon Kelly, played by Patrick, on his morning shift working in a petrol station, and he's looking back to three years previously. It takes us through his journey, finishing the Leaving Cert in the morning, going to the pub in the evening, then out with his mates around the county, crossing the border into Derry and experiencing a life-changing event.  

“We just want people to come down and see a bit of themselves in this, and have a bit of fun”, said Emily.

Revved is a thrilling, funny and heart-wrenching play that explores what it means to be on the cusp of adulthood in modern Donegal, while tackling themes of belonging, truth and desire. 

It’s on at An Grianán Theatre from January 26 to 29 January, with shows starting at 6.30pm. The audiences for these performances will be a maximum of 80 per show to allow for 2 metres social distancing. Due to the language, and the issues dealt with in the show, it is recommended for ages 15 and up.

Bookings and more information from angrianan.com, 074 91 20777. 

