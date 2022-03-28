Search

30 Mar 2022

Launch of Strategy for Black and Minority Ethnic Inclusion in Donegal

"Donegal has changed radically within one generation"

Members of the Donegal Intercultural Platform pictured at the launch of the Minority Ethnic Inclusion Strategy along with council officials at the launch

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

28 Mar 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

A plan committed to driving diversity, equality, and inclusion throughout Donegal was unveiled at a launch ceremony in An Grianán Theatre, Letterkenny on Friday.

The first-ever Strategy for Black and Minority Ethnic Inclusion for County Donegal is the result of a two-year process that began with research by Donegal Intercultural Platform into the needs of black and minority ethnic communities in the county.

This was followed by the establishment of a multi-agency steering committee to develop a strategy that would identify actions to deliver on the identified needs.

The plan was launched by the cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Jack Murray, and Nolunga Shologu Community Links worker with Donegal Intercultural Platform.

Cllr Murray said Donegal has changed radically within one generation.

"The 2016 census indicated that 7.2% of the population of the county, or 11,477 people were born outside the State. When we carry out our census on April 3, I fully expect that that percentage will have increased and that we will have people living with us from even more countries around the world.

"The vision of the strategy is the achievement of equality for black and minority ethnic communities in Donegal through securing their active inclusion in the community and full participation in the wider society”.

Speaking on behalf of Donegal Intercultural Platform, Nolunga Shologu, Community Links worker noted the name of the county, Donegal, comes from the Gaeilge for the Fort of the Foreigners.

She encouraged everyone to use this inclusion strategy, through its implementation, to make Donegal a fortress of safety, care, recognition, and community for everyone who lives here irrespective of their colour, ethnicity, their faith or mother tongue, their ability, gender, or their status.

The new strategy contains 47 actions with a capacity to realise the positive potential in an intercultural county.

In this, it builds on a track record on initiatives across all sectors and agencies, and on leadership and drive from across the black and minority ethnic communities in the county.

The strategy document is now available to view or download on the council website link:
Black and Minority Ethnic Inclusion.pdf (donegalcoco.ie)

