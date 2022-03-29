Search

30 Mar 2022

Donegal anglers expected in Strabane as Angling Fair makes a welcome return

First North West Angling Fair for three years

Donegal anglers expected in Strabane as Angling Fair makes a welcome return

Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor Graham Warke with Ian Gamble, APGAI Ireland, casting instructor for the north-west angling fare, and Ciaran McGonigle from the Loughs Agency

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Mar 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie


Anglers from all over Donegal are expected to attend the first North West Angling Fair for three years when it takes place at the Melvin Sports Complex in Strabane this weekend.

Popular with every level of angler, the event is hosted by Derry City and Strabane District Council with support from the Loughs Agency and will feature some of the UK and Ireland’s top fly casters and dressers from 11am to 5pm on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday April 3.

The programme includes workshops in fly-tying, trade stands, angling training and coaching, casting demonstrations and competitions.

“The North West Angling Fair is now firmly established as one of the main events in the UK and Ireland angling calendar, offering anglers of all levels the opportunity to learn more about their craft and to source new equipment from traders,” said Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke.

“The River Mourne is one of a number of great fishing locations in our region and this is an ideal opportunity to showcase it to the wider angling fraternity.

“We will have world class guests and coaches in attendance so I would encourage the public to access the programme now and plan your weekend of angling fun.”

There will be limited car parking in the Melvin Sports Complex on a first-come, first-served basis and attenders are recommended to use the nearby town centre car parks.

While the Fair is free, the exhibition area will allow the public an opportunity to check out equipment from a wide range of local traders including Rodgers Fishing Tackle, River Mourne Guide/Guides Choice, Loop Tackle, Flight & Bite, Paul Gallagher Fine Art and Flies Springs Angling Centre, River Mourne Gun and Tackle and The Great Outdoors.

The ever-popular Fly Tyers Row area will offer visitors the chance to watch fly dressers practice their craft and will include demonstrations from acclaimed tiers Arthur Greenwood, Joe Stitt and Brendan Garland, to name but a few.

The programme has a particular emphasis on inspiring young anglers and experienced and professional coaches from the Foyle River Catchment Outdoor Group CIC (Frogs Cic) who will be on hand to train new, novice and experienced young anglers in game, coarse and sea angling.

Short workshops will cover casting, fish identification, river invertebrates, bait, lures, fly tying and water safety and enable participants to achieve the CAST Angling Starter certificate. ​

The full lineup for the North West Angling Fair is available to view now at www.derrystrabane.com/anglingfair

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media