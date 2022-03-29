Man who broke into caravan and stole food was homeless and seeking refuge

A man who broke into a mobile home and stole food was fined €50 after a court heard that the Latvian national had been homeless and desperate at the time.

Vilmars Ositis, 42, of Cashel, Rossnowlagh was before Donegal District Court on Monday. He had been in custody on charges of trespass and criminal damage to the mobile home window at Lisminton, Ballintra on March 1, 2022.

Inspector David Durkin told the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) directed trial by summary disposal in the district court.

The inspector said that the caravan had been empty and was not in use at the time and the injured party did not wish to come to court.

Solicitor Rory O’Brien said his client had come to Ireland last year to work with other Latvian nationals in forestry.

“He fell down on his luck and had his passport stolen in a situation beyond his control,” said Mr O’Brien.

“He began drinking too much and found himself put out of his accommodation.

“He found refuge in this caravan. It was only for sleeping. He knows he shouldn’t have done it.”

The solicitor said that when the defendant was arrested, he wanted to go into custody because he had nowhere else to go. A chance meeting between Mr O’Brien and a number of Lativian nationals who knew the defendant meant that they were able to help him find somewhere to stay.

Osiris was released from custody following the hearing, where Judge Alan Mitchell imposed a €50 fine.