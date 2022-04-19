Donegal Historical Society back in business

AGM in Ballybofey next Tuesday, April 26
The Donegal Historical Society is returning to business again after more than two years of lockdown, with the notable exception of the publication of the Donegal Annual throughout those two turbulent years.
In fact, during that time the Society would have been celebrating an unbroken record of 75 years in existence, a proud achievement promoting the county's rich history and heritage.
However, this is a time to look forward and the first item is the annual general meeting on Tuesday next April 26. This is for all fully paid-up members. New members are most welcome and details can be obtained from their website donegalhistory.com.
"One aspect of the pandemic was that many people discovered the wealth of history in their area and found it truly fascinating. Joining the Society will enhance your knowledge and understanding of our county's unrivalled historical treasures," said PRO Eamonn McIntyre.
The AGM will be in Jackson's Hotel, Ballybofey, room 3 at 7.30pm.
