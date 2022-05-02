Search

02 May 2022

Death of popular customer prompts defibrillator drive by Letterkenny pub

Donaghy's bar and restaurant have embarked on a fundraising push to install a defibrillator at the Cill An Óir complex in Killyclug, Letterkenny

Donaghy's Bar and Restaurant and (inset) the late Lexie Robb

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

02 May 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

The death of a popular customer spurred staff of a Letterkenny bar and restaurant into a fundraising drive to purchase a defibrillator for their local community.

The sudden death of the much-loved Lexie Robb in March prompted the move by Donaghy’s Bar and Restaurant in Killyclug.

Lexie, a familiar face to many in Letterkenny having worked at Kelly’s Hardware for many decades, was a fond face at Donaghy’s.

Bar manager Shauna Doherty says his passing pushed her into arranging the fundraising events, which will include a community day on May 22.

“The defibrillator will be located within the complex and will be available 24/7 to the community,” she told Donegal Live.

“With so many houses around the area and the average wait of 30 minutes for an ambulance, the chance of someone surviving a cardiac arrest without quick access to a defibrillator is small.

“We have already raised over €500 euro and are planning  a community day up in the complex with a big raffle of prizes.”

Donation cards are available at Donaghy's and the Costcutter shop also included in the Cill An Oir Complex.

A recent Easter hamper draw proved a huge hit while staff last week kindly donated their tips to the cause.

The community day will include live music and entertainment for children and there’ll be some top prizes on offer as part of a major draw.

