Fantastic paid opportunity for artists to deliver programme in primary schools

A fantastic programme for artists to work with children in Donegal schools is now open for applications.

The Teacher-Artist Partnership CPD Programme (TAP) gives artists in all art forms the opportunity to broaden their practice, receive training and project fees, develop creative partnerships with teachers, and transform the lives of children. It is being run in every county in Ireland, including Donegal.

It is a Creative Ireland, Department of Education led and approved Summer Course offering fully paid training and in-school residence opportunities. Artists will work within primary school settings and develop partnerships with creative teachers. Training will take place in Donegal Education Centre in July.

The programme is open to artists, working in any art form, who are committed to sharing their practice with children and teachers in a modern primary school environment

It offers specialist, week-long training (July 4 to 8) based in County Donegal Education Centre Support Centre to prepare the artist for the unique requirements of working harmoniously in partnership with a teacher within the modern Irish classroom.

A training allowance of €150 per day over the initial five-day training/induction week (€750 in total) will be paid, as will travel with daily lunch provided.

It supports brokerage and development of partnerships with creative teachers in schools committed to contemporary arts learning, practice and creativity.

Artists are guaranteed a paid, follow up in-school-residency within a local primary school (€1,000 Fee total inclusive of Travel) to carry out a 20-hour project (14 contact hours plus 6 hours planning, preparation and evaluation) in partnership with your teacher partner throughout the 2022/2023 academic year.

The programme includes information, learning and networking opportunities for further freelance work within the education system.

Each artist must

• have a track record of a minimum of three years’ professional practice in any art form

• demonstrate an interest in / commitment to: the principles of Arts-in-Education and Creativity and to enhancing the lives of children through arts practice

• be willing to learn about modern classroom culture and to work in equal partnership with teachers

• Combine a sense of fun, joy and collaboration with professional dedication and high artistic vision

• Be willing to undertake child protection training as part of the induction week, and undergo standard Garda vetting before taking up project placements.

Expressions of interest should be sent to Donegal Education Centre, admin@donegaledcentre.ie by May 27. Expressions of interest should be in the form of a letter of maximum 600 words, accompanied by a CV or short Bio with links to images or samples of relevant work. The letter should set out:1. Where you trained

2. A very brief description of your practice

3. Why you might wish to work in partnership with a teacher and with children in a school setting

4. What you think qualifies you to take up this opportunity.

Places on this national Creative Ireland CPD initiative, taking place in the local full-time Education Support Centre training programmes, are limited to four artists per year – four Artists per Summer Course. Final decision on offers of places will be taken by the Director of the local Education Centre in collaboration with the Local Authority Arts Office.

All completed Expressions of Interest/Applications must be returned to Donegal Education Centre, Floor 2/3, Pier 1, Quay Street, Donegal Town, Co Donegal

Phone 074 9723487, email admin@donegaledcentre.ie

Successful artists will be contacted by(Donegal Education Support Centre to participate in the training and to deliver a subsequent partnership residency project.