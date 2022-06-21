Rumble in the Jumble with Lifeline Inishowen!

Lifeline Inishowen will be hosting a spectacular ‘Rumble in the Jumble’ sale at the Colgan Hall in Carndonagh this coming Friday.

The local charity will host the event which promises to have something for everyone, from clothes, toys, treats, books and much, much more. If you’re looking for a bargain, or whether you simply love to browse, there’s sure to be something to catch your eye this Friday, and it’s all in aid of a great cause.

If you want to join in the fun at the Colgan Hall, how about setting up a stall yourself? If you have been promising yourself a good spring clean, well now’s the time to do it while having fun and making some money from your own personal treasures in the process.

Project Coordinator for Lifeline Inishowen, Mary M Doherty, is urging everyone to get involved, and promises whether you are selling or buying, the Rumble in the Jumble is the place to be this Friday.

“We at Lifeline Inishowen are delighted to be hosting this event this weekend and we would love if everyone could drop by to support us. This is a brilliant opportunity for everyone to grab a bargain or even make a few euros for themselves in the process.

“There will be tea, coffee and light refreshments available at the Colgan Hall, so please feel free to drop by for what is sure to be an enjoyable event this Friday.”

The ‘Rumble in the Jumble’ sale, in aid of Lifeline Inishowen, will be held on Friday, June 24 at 10am-3pm at the Colgan Hall, Carndonagh.

If you are interested in setting up a stall, please contact Lifeline Inishowen on 00353 749373337. Alternatively, email info@ldvs.org tables and chairs will be provided.