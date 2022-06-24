Search

25 Jun 2022

New initiative will make Donegal beach more accessible for everyone

The Changing Places facility is the first of its kind in the county

New initiative will make Donegal beach more accessible for everyone

The opening of the Changing Places facility at Narin. PHOTO: Thomas Gallagher

24 Jun 2022 6:33 PM

A new initiative at Narin means that the beach is now accessible to people with additional physical needs. 

A Changing Places Step Down has been installed at Narin. This is a much-needed changing facility for children and adults who for for various reasons are unable to use toilet facilities. 

Standard changing facilities are inadequate for changing older children and adults. As a result, they are often changed on toilet floors, in boots of cars, and they miss out on many activities that most of us take for granted. 

This fantastic new facility includes a hoist, privacy screen and changing bench. 

A beach wheelchair is also available and can be used safely with the hoist system.  

Among those to welcome the Step Down facility is Cllr Anthony Molloy who said: “It is a fantastic facility. People with disabilities can come there and go on to the beach with their families and carers and they can come back and use this facility. 

“They will have great privacy there.”

The facility is open seven days a week, all year round from 9am to 9pm. It is the first of its kind in Donegal, and it is hoped that more Changing Places facilities will follow.

As recently highlighted in the Donegal Post, there is a shocking lack of such facilities in Ireland, and particularly in Donegal. It is extremely undignifying for a child or adult to have to be laid down on a toilet floor to be changed in shopping centres, hotels, etc. 

Furthermore, the lack of such facilities greatly limits their activities.

More information on the Changing Places campaign, as well as a list of changing places nationally, can be found at changingplaces.ie

The Narin Step Down project was led by the Dolmen Centre with support from Donegal County Council.

