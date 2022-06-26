Search

27 Jun 2022

Sliabh Liag Distillers’ €1.5m crowdfunding target is smashed in just 24 hours

“Your commitment to our journey is truly humbling”

Sliabh Liag Distillers

Sliabh Liag Distillers have run a very successful crowdfunding page

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

26 Jun 2022 9:33 PM

The €1.5m target in a crowdfunding campaign by Sliabh Liag distillers has been exceeded only 24 hours after going live. 

This is not the first time that the Ardara-based company has used the Crowdcube platform, and again it has been a huge success.

James and Moira Doherty took to Facebook to share the good news, saying: “We can honestly say that we are overwhelmed by the support of our Teaghlach – your commitment to our journey is truly humbling.”

They have now opened the investment opportunity up to the wider public, with a view to going into ‘overfunding.’

“Now the platform is live, we are receiving interesting questions on the Crowdcube discussion boards, and we urge you to follow and comment on postings there – your support in keeping up the exceptional momentum over the next four weeks is very much appreciated,” the couple said.

“Thanks again for joining our mission in building an international drinks business rooted in Donegal.”

More information on the company and on the success story behind Sliabh Liag Distillers can be found at https://www.sliabhliagdistillers.com/ and on the Sliabh Liag Distillers Facebook page.

News

