Soldiers from Donegal to assist with security duties at Dublin Airport

Soldiers based at Finner Camp in Bundoran are being sent to Dublin for special training so they can help out with security personnel at Dublin Airport.

The airport has seen considerable delays through security due to personnel shortages, and thousands of passengers have missed flights in recent weeks.

It has now emerged that soldiers from the the 28th Battalion in Finner Camp will be drafted into assist with the security checks for passengers at the airport.

Reports say that 40 soldiers will be making the trip to Dublin for the duties.

According to the Irish Mirror, the soldiers begin a two day training course in Dublin today.

It is understood that soldiers from army camps in Dundalk and Athlone will also be training for security duties at the airport.

During the Covid-19 pandemic the airline industry nosedived and many security staff at the airport left and took up other jobs.

The recent upsurge in airline activity again has stretched resources and a lack of personnel has caused major delays at Dublin Airport.