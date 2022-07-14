The Donegal Camino is back on track

A new initiative which will allow you to see the best of Donegal while raising funds to fight cancer has just appealed for participants to become involved.

The Donegal Camino returns by popular demand for a second year from September 4-10.

It aims to exceed the €26,000 raised in 2021 for Cancer Care West Support Centre based in Letterkenny in Donegal while also showcasing the contrasting and stunning walking and hiking landscape of Donegal from Inishowen in the north east to the splendour of the Sliabh Liag cliffs in the south-west and selected Gaeltacht regions.

This unique hike caters for 70 walkers in 2022 and walkers can choose to participate in all seven days of the Donegal Camino or select their favourite days on which to walk and hike with packages of one, three or seven days from €30 per person per day available.

From moderate to challenging walks, the Donegal Camino has something for all levels of fitness and the traditional Camino ethos is at the heart of the week for all walkers.

If you want to remember a loved one who’s suffered cancer, or simply walk to reconnect with yourself or take time out from your busy life, the Donegal Camino will give this to you.

There’s also the fun factor for walkers who wish to celebrate the beauty of Donegal and its people, you will meet new friends and enjoy honest-to-goodness Donegal walking, good food and hospitality.

Above all, you will raise much-needed funds for Cancer Care West in Donegal which will support cancer victims and their families.

Donegal Person of the year, hotelier and TV personality, Noel Cunningham alongside the dynamic duo of Donegal business women, Peggy Stringer and Deirdre McGlone have once again devised a magical seven-day hike across the hills, trails, beaches, coastline, cliffs and selected Gaeltacht areas of Donegal.

They’ve also included a mystery island visit on the 2022 Donegal Camino details which will be revealed in time.

Fully guided by John McGroary and his company Walking Ireland, participants on the Donegal Camino are assured of excellent support, the ultimate in safety which will be delivered in a practical, fun and entertaining way.

The route will feature many surprises and appearances from Donegal’s most famous faces, ensuring all walkers have the best craic and create memories of a lifetime.

Each day walking will wrap with the best of Donegal food, entertainment and hospitality and all participants must book accommodation and restaurants directly.

On September 3 all walkers have the opportunity to get together for the opening Donegal Camino dinner and entertainment in the Railway Tavern in Fahan in Inishowen.

The event will bring together all participants and will preview the week’s walking and details of Cancer Care’s West work in Donegal. Walkers are encouraged to raise funds in advance, all of which will go directly to Cancer Care West.

“The inaugural Donegal Camino was a huge success,” says Mr Cunningham.

“Our aim is to grow the Donegal Camino to the number one hike in Ireland but the most important point for us is that we raise funds for Cancer Care West in Donegal.

"This year, we want to exceed the 2021 donation of €26,000 and we urge all walkers to make this their priority. We’ve plenty of ideas to help them with fundraising.”

Day one kicks off with the stunning Urris Hills of Inishowen followed by day two in the gorgeous Rossguill Penninsula. Day three is the highest of the Derryveagh Mountains, Muckish which will be followed by an easy day in the middle of the week with an island mystery tour where walkers will enjoy beach walks and the opportunity to take a dip in the sea and enjoy some water sports too.

The Donegal Camino group at Fanad Head during the inaugural walk in 2021

Following the half way mark of the Donegal Camino, moves onto the unspoilt nature reserve of Sheskinmore on day five. The Bluestack’s are the destination for day six in the Clogher and Disert Valley with the climax on Europe’s highest sea cliffs, Sliabh Liag, its Pilgrim’s Path and the infamous One Man’s Path.

Celebrations of a week’s magnificent walking and in many cases personal pilgrimages of the Donegal Camino will culminate in the fishing town of Killybegs with an overnight in the Tara Hotel and celebratory dinner in Anderson’s Boat House Restaurant where hiking boots and walking gear will be swapped for dancing shoes and glamour. An evening of good food, laughter, fun and reflection on year two of the stunning Donegal Camino will be enjoyed by all.

To book your Donegal Camino, log onto www.donegalcamino.ie daily walking rates are €30, three days are €75 and seven days are €150.

All accommodation and dinner reservations must be made directly with the venues by all walkers on the Donegal Camino who will also need their own transport unless otherwise specified.

While the Donegal Camino showcases the ultimate in walking and hiking routes in Donegal, the priority is to raise much-needed funds for Cancer Care West in Donegal and we invite you to fundraise in advance so that together we exceed our 2021 Donegal Camino donation of €26,000.

The Donegal Camino is supported by Údarás na Gaeltachta and Fáilte Ireland along with sponsors, Promise Gluten Free and Vodafone Donegal along with a myriad of private donations and fundraised by walkers.