Heritage week begins with a celebration of Mass in Letterkenny - picture special

A Mass was celebrated by Father Kevin Gillespie in Letterkenny, on Monday evening, to mark the begining of Heritage week.
Music was provided by local musician Patrick Doherty. Despite the rain many turned up to Mass and joined in the beautiful song in picturesque and peaceful surroundings.
Don’t miss out this #HeritageWeek2022. Find all the events happening in Donegal:https://t.co/szxXW9SwDG— Tuatha (@TuathaIreland) August 12, 2022
Pictures from the event were provided by Geraldine Diver.
