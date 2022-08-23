Search

23 Aug 2022

Letterkenny company facilitating volunteer projects during August

TCS Letterkenny Employees; Brian Kelly, Aisling Hannigan and Naomi Fisher and launching the Walk in the Park for ACT for Meningitis on Saturday from 10am-12 noon

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Aug 2022 9:33 AM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Every August, local Letterkenny-based employer, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), encourages the spirit of volunteerism from all employees across the globe.

The initiative, known throughout the company as Sadhana Samarpan can be roughly translated from Hindi as Giving Back in English or Ag tabhairt ar ais in the Irish language.

To this end, TCS Letterkenny is facilitating volunteer projects during August and has several community projects planned across the county ranging from environmental and health-inspired initiatives through to educational support activities.

This Saturday, August 20, TCS employee Naomi Fisher is hosting a Walk in the Park in aid of ACT for Meningitis. The walk will take place from 10am to 12 noon starting from the Town Park entrance. It is a family event, and all are welcome.

ACT for Meningitis aims to raise awareness and educate society about the signs and symptoms of meningitis. It offers free support services in Ireland to those affected by the disease and is tailored to the needs of the individual/family to find the most appropriate and beneficial service for them. ​​​​​​​

The charity’s vision is to see an Ireland where lives are no longer lost to Meningitis and that through support, no one faces the Meningitis Journey alone. A collection for ACT Meningitis will be held on the day of the walk this Saturday.

You can also donate via the website https://actformeningitis.ie/ or Text “ACT” to 50300 to donate €4.

Other TCS volunteering events taking place during the course of the month of August include a community litter pick up in association with Muff GAA on August 26-28; a month-long donation drive for Saint Vincent de Paul; a beach clean-up on Rathmullan today, Tuesday, August 23; 1,000 trees planting initiative representing every employee working for TCS in Letterkenny; climbing Errigal mountain and community clean-ups in Termon and Letterkenny again led by particular TCS volunteers.

