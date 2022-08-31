Search

31 Aug 2022

Hotel plans in Gaoth Dobhair get the green light from Donegal County Council

A computer graphic showing an aerial view of the proposed redevelopment

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

31 Aug 2022 3:33 PM

Donegal County Council has given the green light for the redevelopment of the old Seaview Hotel in Gaoth Dobhair.

Vesada Private Ltd has been granted planning permission to construct a new 80 bedroom hotel.

The hotel will feature 52 new bedrooms overall while 28 old bedrooms will be renovated.

There will also be a gym and an extension to the existing bar and restaurant area to provide a cafe and additional restaurant.

The plans also include the construction of two first floor apartments, and the demolition of part of the existing property to remove the nightclub in order to facilitate the building of the new bedrooms and a gym.

There will also be 94 car parking spaces and coach set down area for patrons of the hotel.

The planning permission granted is subject to 18 conditions.

The Bunbeg Revitalisation Project is being developed by Vesada Private and will see a €20 million investment in the Gaoth Dobhair Gaeltacht.

Both the Seaview Hotel and Óstán Ghaoth Dobhair will be renovated and redesigned as part of this ambitious new project.

When both properties are completed, there will be in the region of 150 hotel bedrooms available, providing a major boost to the local economy.

