Resilient Donegal businesses emerge from the pandemic and are ready for action

Many businesses born out of necessity during the pandemic will be getting an opportunity to show their wares at a unique business showcase event in Letterkenny next weekend.



Donegal Local Development CLG (DLDC) will be running a showcase event entitled Celebrating Donegal Business in the Clanree Hotel, Letterkenny on Saturday next, September 10 from 12 noon to 4pm.

In a statement this week DLDC say the Celebrating Donegal Business showcase is free to attend and features the best local Donegal businesses – find your perfect tradesmen, beauty product, gift idea, or outdoor adventure, and much more – all under one roof.

"Come along and support your local businesses and find out what’s available in your area on a day that’s guaranteed to be fun for all.

"Visitors will also be in with the chance to win hundreds of euros in vouchers to spend with the exhibitor of their choice. Face painting and balloons will be provided for younger guests on the day.

"Donegal Local Development CLG has supported many businesses through the start your own business journey, helping people to develop a course of action without pressure and on their terms.

"The Enterprise Team in DLDC aims to support anyone who is considering self-employment to improve their current financial situation and personal progression.

"Over the last number of years, DLDC has supported hundreds of people to start their own businesses and provide employment for themselves and others in the county.

"The Celebrating Donegal Business showcase event is a chance to profile the business acumen, resilience, and hard work undertaken by the entrepreneurs in the county."

Donna Campbell, enterprise manager, DLDC, said the showcase is a unique opportunity to interact with the most creative people in Donegal.

"Donegal has always been an entrepreneurial county; we have traditionally created our own opportunities rather than waiting for employment opportunities to come to us.

"This event will showcase that creative, entrepreneurial spirit in the truest sense. Many of these businesses were established during the pandemic, under the most challenging of circumstances, and to see them thrive is a huge honour for our team at DLDC.

"We have businesses of all kinds showcasing on the day so there is something for everyone. Whether you’re looking to buy something in particular, or you’re curious about how to start a business, come along and enjoy the day.”

This event will also offer the opportunity to find out about the range of services and supports on offer from DLDC; from employment, starting your own business, and much more.

For more information contact info@dldc.org or visit www.dldc.org