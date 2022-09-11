Search

11 Sept 2022

Tributes paid to ‘brave’ young sportsman following a battle with illness

Christopher McFadden played for Glenea Utd and Brothers Pearse GAA club in London

Reporter:

Declan Magee

11 Sept 2022 4:33 PM

Tributes have been paid to a young Donegal man who has passed away after a battle with illness.

Christopher McFadden passed away at his Magheroarty home on Saturday.

A keen and able sportsman, he played for Glenea Utd Football Club and for Brothers Pearse GAA club during a spell living in London.

He played for Glenea Utd at all levels and was part of a successful underage team which included John Harley, Daniel Scott and Michael Roarty, three of the four young men who died in a road traffic collision near Magheroarty in 2019.

In a tribute on social media, the club said Christopher was “a sharpshooter with a keen eye for goal”. 

“He was brave, strong and sometimes stubborn,” the club said. “These traits bode him well as he battled illness over the past few years,” adding that he fought his illness with all his might.

Brothers Pearse also paid tribute, describing him as “an absolute gent”.

“Chris won over young and old when he moved to London first, a pleasant lad who loved mischief with his cheeky grin, whether it was hiding the ball from one of the children or winding up one of the regulars at the bar.”

Christopher is survived by his parents Harry and Madge, brother Shaun, sister Áine, and grandmothers Máire and Brid.

His funeral Mass will take place at Christ the King Church in Gortahork on Tuesday.

 

 

 

