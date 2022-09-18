Search

18 Sept 2022

Concern collection today in the Twin Towns

All Masses at the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar

Annual collection for local branch of Concern takes place in Stranorlar this morning

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

18 Sept 2022 8:33 AM

The annual church gate collection for Concern is taking place today Sunday, September 18 at all Masses in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar.

The charity delivers life-saving and life-changing interventions to the world's poorest and most vulnerable people. From rapid emergency response to innovative development programming, they go to the hardest-to-reach places to make sure that no one is left behind.

Concern also implements a huge diversity of programmes, designed to address specific causes of extreme poverty in communities across 24 countries.

There is a long and proud tradition of support for the local Concern branch in the Twin Towns and it has contributed greatly to the overall fundraising efforts of the charity.

The group wishes to thank everyone in the locality for their continued support over the years. Their generosity has helped and saved many lives in the developing world.

Remember, all donations are gratefully accepted, large or small.

