Concern collection today in the Twin Towns

Annual collection for local branch of Concern takes place in Stranorlar this morning
The annual church gate collection for Concern is taking place today Sunday, September 18 at all Masses in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar.
The charity delivers life-saving and life-changing interventions to the world's poorest and most vulnerable people. From rapid emergency response to innovative development programming, they go to the hardest-to-reach places to make sure that no one is left behind.
Concern also implements a huge diversity of programmes, designed to address specific causes of extreme poverty in communities across 24 countries.
There is a long and proud tradition of support for the local Concern branch in the Twin Towns and it has contributed greatly to the overall fundraising efforts of the charity.
The group wishes to thank everyone in the locality for their continued support over the years. Their generosity has helped and saved many lives in the developing world.
Remember, all donations are gratefully accepted, large or small.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.