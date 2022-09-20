Garda investigations continue to hit and run in Ballybofey

Glenfinn road
Investigations are continuing into an incident which occurred in the Curraghamone area of Ballybofey on Saturday, September 17 shortly before 9.10pm.
A motorist travelled across Logue's Bridge, towards the T-junction where they intended turning left to proceed in the direction of Curraghamone.
However, a collision occurred at the junction between the red Hyundai and an oncoming vehicle which was a 161 black VW Tiguan. The vehicle was later located by gardaí one mile out the Glenfinn road. The driver was not present when the car was located.
No one is understood to have been injured during the incident. Gardaí are seeking dashcam footage or those who may have witnessed the incident to make themselves known to them.
You can contact gardaí in Letterkenny on 074 91 67100.
