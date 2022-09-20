Search

20 Sept 2022

Garda investigations continue to hit and run in Ballybofey

Gardaí seek information from anyone who may have witnessed the incident

Garda investigations continue to hit and run in Ballybofey

Glenfinn road

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

20 Sept 2022 1:33 PM

Investigations are continuing into an incident which occurred in the Curraghamone area of Ballybofey on Saturday, September 17 shortly before 9.10pm. 

A motorist travelled across Logue's Bridge, towards the T-junction where they intended turning left to proceed in the direction of Curraghamone. 

However, a collision occurred at the junction between the red Hyundai and an oncoming vehicle which  was a 161 black VW Tiguan. The vehicle was later located by gardaí one mile out the Glenfinn road. The driver was not present when the car was located.

Gardaí hunt for driver who left scene of Letterkenny crash

Gardaí say it is understood three cars were involved in incident

No one is understood to have been injured during the incident. Gardaí are seeking dashcam footage or those who may have witnessed the incident to make themselves known to them. 

You can contact gardaí in Letterkenny on 074 91 67100. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media